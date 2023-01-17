Woman killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was killed in a road accident near Ali town here in Bhagtawala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Shehnaz r/o Ali town was on foot,when Waheed riding a motorcycle hit and ran over her.She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot .

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.