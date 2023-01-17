UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Woman killed in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was killed in a road accident near Ali town here in Bhagtawala police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Shehnaz r/o Ali town was on foot,when Waheed riding a motorcycle hit and ran over her.She suffered serious injuries and died on the spot .

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over as ..

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialog ..

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

10 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA L ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.