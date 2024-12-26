Open Menu

Woman Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Woman killed in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A woman was killed in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Faiza Bibi (30) d/o Talib Hussain

was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven trailer hit the

two-wheeler near Mouza Subhanpur.

She fell onto the road and

was trampled under the wheels of trailer. She died on the spot.

Trailer driver fled the scene.

Rescue officials shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police concerned have also started investigation by taking

trailer into custody.

Related Topics

Driver Road Died Road Accident Women

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

3 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

48 minutes ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

50 minutes ago
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

1 hour ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago
 Pension payments for December to be disbursed Frid ..

Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digi ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'

2 hours ago
 Passport counters to be established at NADRA offic ..

Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices

2 hours ago
 UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-loo ..

UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan