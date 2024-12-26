Woman killed in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A woman was killed in a road accident near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Faiza Bibi (30) d/o Talib Hussain

was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven trailer hit the

two-wheeler near Mouza Subhanpur.

She fell onto the road and

was trampled under the wheels of trailer. She died on the spot.

Trailer driver fled the scene.

Rescue officials shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police concerned have also started investigation by taking

trailer into custody.