Woman Killed In Roof Collapse Incident In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:07 PM

Woman killed in roof collapse incident in kasur

A woman was killed,while her minor daughter suffered serious injuries when a roof of their house collapsed here in Chunian

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A woman was killed,while her minor daughter suffered serious injuries when a roof of their house collapsed here in Chunian.

Police said on Wednesday that Perveen bibi,35, w/o Abdul Hameed,r/o Bachoki village,was sitting in her house with her 14-year-old daughter Tayyaba when suddenly the dilapidated roof caved in.

Consequently,both stuck under the rubble.The victim Perveen died on the spot while Tayyaba suffered serious injuries.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital.

Police started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

