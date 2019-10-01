UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:23 PM

Woman killed in Sargodha

A woman was killed in Kotmomin police limits here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:A woman was killed in Kotmomin police limits here on Tuesday.

Police said that Sheikh Adeel r/o village Bhabhra used to altercate with his wife Sehrish Rani over family matters.On the day of incident,the accused Adeel clubbed to death Sehrish Rani and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation.

