Woman killed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:A woman was killed in Kotmomin police limits here on Tuesday.

Police said that Sheikh Adeel r/o village Bhabhra used to altercate with his wife Sehrish Rani over family matters.On the day of incident,the accused Adeel clubbed to death Sehrish Rani and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after autopsy.

Police registered case and started investigation.