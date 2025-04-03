Woman killed in Sheikhupura firing

A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near jurisdiction of Baloki police station, Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near jurisdiction of Baloki police station, Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown assailants opened fire, resulting in the woman's death.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital.

Police have started search operation to trace the culprits.