Woman Killed In Sheikhupura Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

A woman was killed in a firing incident that occurred near jurisdiction of Baloki police station, Sheikhupura, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday

According to police sources, unknown assailants opened fire, resulting in the woman's death.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body to hospital.

Police have started search operation to trace the culprits.

