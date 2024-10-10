Open Menu

Woman Killed In Trolley-motorcycle Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Woman killed in trolley-motorcycle collision

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A 50-year-old woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a trolley in Kadial Kalan village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday.

According to the police, Zahida Bibi was riding with her husband, Tariq when their motorcycle collided with the trolley.

Bibi died at the scene while her husband sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 responded, providing first aid to Tariq and transporting him and Bibi's body to THQ Hospital Nowshera Warkan.

The trolley driver fled the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Died Nowshera Nowshera Virkan Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

30 minutes ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

1 hour ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

3 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

19 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

19 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

21 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan