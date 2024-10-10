Woman Killed In Trolley-motorcycle Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A 50-year-old woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a trolley in Kadial Kalan village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday.
According to the police, Zahida Bibi was riding with her husband, Tariq when their motorcycle collided with the trolley.
Bibi died at the scene while her husband sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 responded, providing first aid to Tariq and transporting him and Bibi's body to THQ Hospital Nowshera Warkan.
The trolley driver fled the scene.
