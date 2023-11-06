Woman killed in wall collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A young woman was killed in a wall collapse incident in the area of Bachiana police, here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that Muneeran Bibi died on the spot when the dilapidated wall of a house in Chak No.658-GB caved in. On receiving information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out the deceased.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was underway, he added.