UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Killed, Kid Injured In Road Mishap In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Woman killed, kid injured in road mishap in Multan

A woman was killed under bus while kid sustained injuries after a bus hit motorcycle near Bahawalpur bypass chowk on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed under bus while kid sustained injuries after a bus hit motorcycle near Bahawalpur bypass chowk on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus hit motorcycle near Bahawalpur bypass chowk and a 40 years old woman namely Bushra w/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Basti Malook fell down from motorcycle and crushed under the bus while a kid also sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached on the spot.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman calls Qamar “abusive man”, seeks ..

12 minutes ago

Commissioner calls for collective efforts to elimi ..

25 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) re-launches te ..

25 minutes ago

WHO warns of mask shortages as virus cases rise wo ..

25 minutes ago

Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan, Prof Dr Muha ..

25 minutes ago

Trump's Support for Putin's Idea for UNSC Summit P ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.