Woman killed, kid injured in road mishap in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

A woman was killed under bus while kid sustained injuries after a bus hit motorcycle near Bahawalpur bypass chowk on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed under bus while kid sustained injuries after a bus hit motorcycle near Bahawalpur bypass chowk on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus hit motorcycle near Bahawalpur bypass chowk and a 40 years old woman namely Bushra w/o Muhammad Iqbal resident of Basti Malook fell down from motorcycle and crushed under the bus while a kid also sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached on the spot.