Woman killed, motorcyclist injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was killed while a motorcyclist sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Iftikhar Hussain and Zahida Bibi were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them on Sammundri Road near Chak No 263-RB.

As a result, the motorcyclists received serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital where Zahida Bibi breathed her last while condition of Iftikhar Hussain was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.