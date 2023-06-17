Woman killed mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A woman was shot dead under mysterious circumstances in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that 50-year-old Shabana Saleem was standing in the street near her house when a stray bullet hit her early in the morning.

As a result, the woman died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted her body to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri for postmortem. Further investigation was under progress.