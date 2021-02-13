Woman killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while three other sustained injuries in a dumper-rickshaw collision in Atta Shaheed police limits here on Saturday.

The police said a speeding dumper hit the rickshaw near Bhatta stop.

As a result, Rani Bibi died on the spot while Farhat Bibi, Shaheen Bibi and driver Ayub received injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a hospital.

The police registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.