FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while another injured in an accident near Mureedwala on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Mehmood with his wife Robina was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding bus hit them near Zila Tax Stop, Mureedwala.

As a result, the woman died on the spot while Mehmood was shifted to a nearbyhospital.