Woman Killed On Road

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Woman Killed on road

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An accident occurred on Jhang Road in Muzaffargarh where a motorcycle collided

with a trailer.

According to the Rescue 1122, the accident claimed the life of 40-year-old Amina Bibi

of Rind Adda Shah Jamal.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh.

