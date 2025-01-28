Woman Killed On Road
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An accident occurred on Jhang Road in Muzaffargarh where a motorcycle collided
with a trailer.
According to the Rescue 1122, the accident claimed the life of 40-year-old Amina Bibi
of Rind Adda Shah Jamal.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh.
