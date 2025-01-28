Woman Killed on road

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An accident occurred on Jhang Road in Muzaffargarh where a motorcycle collided

with a trailer.

According to the Rescue 1122, the accident claimed the life of 40-year-old Amina Bibi

of Rind Adda Shah Jamal.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Muzaffargarh.