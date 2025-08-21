Open Menu

Woman Killed On Road

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Woman Killed on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A woman was killed and two others were injured in an accident near Head Marala Road,

on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, two motorcycles collided with each other near Silk City Housing

after which the riders fell on the road and were run over by a passing tractor trolley.

The deceased was identified as Nazia, 45, of Kotli Loharan while her husband Waheed, 55,

was injured and shifted to THQ Hospital and their five-year-old son Haider Ali received

first aid.

