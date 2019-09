(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::A woman was hit to death while two others sustained injuries on Mahni Siyal bypass here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a container hit a rickshaw, killing Surayyah Bibi of Kabirwala instantly while Ishfaq and Saeed were injured and shifted to the civil hospital.