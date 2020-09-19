Woman Killed On Road In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 01:01 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020) :A woman was killed while another injured in an accident in Khushab police limits on Saturday.
The police said Aoun Abbas of Shahpur along with his sister Noreen Bibi was traveling on a motorcycle on Sargodha- Khushab road when a speeding car hit the bike near Khushab.
As a result, Noreen died on the spot while Abbas was injured andshifted to a hospital.
The police have registered a case and started investigation.