Woman killed over 'advance wages' issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A young woman was shot dead over 'advance wages' issue in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Shaukat Sultan had been working as labourer in the house of Zarina Ashraf in Chak No 216-RB, Bara Muhammad Wala.

He demanded some money as advance, but the woman refused to pay him wages in advance. The two exchanged harsh words on the issue and Shaukat shot at and injured the woman in a fit of rage.

Rescue-1122 team tried to rush the woman to a hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation and arrest of the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after the incident.