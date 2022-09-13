UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over 'advance Wages' Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Woman killed over 'advance wages' issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A young woman was shot dead over 'advance wages' issue in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Shaukat Sultan had been working as labourer in the house of Zarina Ashraf in Chak No 216-RB, Bara Muhammad Wala.

He demanded some money as advance, but the woman refused to pay him wages in advance. The two exchanged harsh words on the issue and Shaukat shot at and injured the woman in a fit of rage.

Rescue-1122 team tried to rush the woman to a hospital, but she succumbed to her wounds on the way.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation and arrest of the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Young Money Women From

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

26 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

41 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.