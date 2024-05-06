Open Menu

Woman Killed Over Character Suspicion

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Woman killed over character suspicion

A young woman was killed over character suspicion in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A young woman was killed over character suspicion in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Lateef resident of Chak 498-GB was suspicious that his cousin Faiza Nazar (40) had illicit relations over which an altercation was occurred between them.

Over this issue, the accused got enraged and he hit his cousin Faiza Nazar with an axe.

As a result, the woman received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation by dispatching the corpse to mortuary for postmortem, he added.

