FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A man killed his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in Sadar police limits on Thursday.

A Police spokesman said Saba Bibi exchanged harsh words with Usman, brother of her husband, over some domestic dispute.

The accused strangled her and fled while the police took the body into custody and started investigation.