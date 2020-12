FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth shot dead his sister over a domestic dispute in Tarkhani police limits on Sunday.

A police spokesman said Shafaqat of Chak No 233-GB Tarkhani exchanged harsh wordswith his sister Shazia and gunned down her.

The accused fled while the police took the body into custody and started investigation.