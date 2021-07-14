Woman Killed Over Domestic Dispute
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A man gunned down his wife over a domestic dispute in Ghulam Muhammadabad police limits on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said Ismat Bibi of Chak 217-RB had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Shahid over a domestic dispute.
The accused opened fire and seriously injured Ismat.
She was shifted to a local hospital where she died.
The police took the body into custody and sent it to a mortuary for a postmortem.