Woman killed over domestic dispute

A man gunned down his wife over a domestic dispute in Ghulam Muhammadabad police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :A man gunned down his wife over a domestic dispute in Ghulam Muhammadabad police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Ismat Bibi of Chak 217-RB had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Shahid over a domestic dispute.

The accused opened fire and seriously injured Ismat.

She was shifted to a local hospital where she died.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to a mortuary for a postmortem.