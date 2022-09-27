Woman killed over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife over a domestic dispute in Mansoorabad police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said Hajira Bibi of Chak No 203-RB Mannanwala had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Shahid over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the accused injured his wife who was shifted to the Allied Hospital whereshe died.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the accused.