Woman killed over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A woman was allegedly shot dead by her in-laws over a domestic dispute in Kawwan village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was allegedly shot dead by her in-laws over a domestic dispute in Kawwan village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Police sources said that Najma Alam married Sharafat Khan some 15 years ago and has no children due to which relations between the woman and her in-laws were sour.

On Friday her husband along with his brother Shafqat Khan and father Wairs Khan killed her after an exchange of harsh words. The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene after bloodshed.

The body of the victim was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver runs over a motorcyclist on Hazara road near the Lub Meel area in the limits of the same police station.

Police sources said that 20 years old Abu Bakar- a seminary student was going towards Haripur when a speedy dumper crushed him to death.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.