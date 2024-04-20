Woman Killed Over Domestic Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A woman was killed by her rival over some domestic issue here at 23 SB in the jurisdiction of Sadar police limits on Saturday.
Police said that Ali Atif, 44, of Chak 23 SB had a dispute with his close relative, Janat Bibi, 57, and
he shot her dead.
