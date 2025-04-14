Woman killed over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A man killed his wife over domestic dispute near Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.

According to details, the man wanted to settle the issue but wife argued with him, on which he killed her in Block II of

Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Police after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the woman identified as Saima to hospital.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the sharp weapon used in the crime.

Further investigations are underway.