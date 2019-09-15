UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

Woman killed over domestic dispute

SIALKOT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::A woman was killed by her mother-in-law over some domestic dispute at Dadowali village in the limits of Beguwala Police Station on Sunday.

Fiasal reported to the police that his sister Sheza was poisoned to death by her mother-in-law over domestic affairs. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigations.

