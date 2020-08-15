UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed Over Domestic Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:43 PM

Woman killed over domestic issue

A married woman was shot and killed over some domestic issue at Adda Deen Panah on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A married woman was shot and killed over some domestic issue at Adda Deen Panah on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 30 years old woman namely Khurrum bibi wife of Sadaf was killed by the firing of armed outlaws in Adda Deen Panah area.

According to the initial report, the reason of firing was some domestic problem.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Rural Health centre Abdul Hakeem.

More Stories From Pakistan

