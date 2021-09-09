Woman killed over domestic issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed over a domestic issue, here on Thursday.

Saddar police said that one Allah Ditta exchanged harsh words with Kausar Bibi, the wife of his brother Ghulam Jaffar, at a fish farm on Satiana Road. He got infuriated and opened fire on Kausar, killing her on-the-spot and fled the crime scene.

The police removed the body to the mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence.