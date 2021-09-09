UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over Domestic Issue

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Woman killed over domestic issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed over a domestic issue, here on Thursday.

Saddar police said that one Allah Ditta exchanged harsh words with Kausar Bibi, the wife of his brother Ghulam Jaffar, at a fish farm on Satiana Road. He got infuriated and opened fire on Kausar, killing her on-the-spot and fled the crime scene.

The police removed the body to the mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Wife Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

4 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

19 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur chairs divisional Polio task ..

Commissioner Sukkur chairs divisional Polio task force

3 minutes ago
 European Leagues 'unanimously oppose' biennial Wor ..

European Leagues 'unanimously oppose' biennial World Cup plans

3 minutes ago
 DPRK holds paramilitary parade to celebrate 73rd f ..

DPRK holds paramilitary parade to celebrate 73rd founding anniversary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.