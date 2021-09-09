Woman Killed Over Domestic Issue
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was killed over a domestic issue, here on Thursday.
Saddar police said that one Allah Ditta exchanged harsh words with Kausar Bibi, the wife of his brother Ghulam Jaffar, at a fish farm on Satiana Road. He got infuriated and opened fire on Kausar, killing her on-the-spot and fled the crime scene.
The police removed the body to the mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence.