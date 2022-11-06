UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over Family Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Woman killed over family dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A woman was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute here at Ditta Khel, on Sunday.

Police said that 49-year-old Irfan Musazai had a dispute with his 44-year-old wife Nimra on some family issues. Both exchanged harsh words on Sunday and the husband, in a fit of rage, shot dead his wife.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to nearby hospital to fulfill legal requirements.

