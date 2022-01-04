UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over Marriage Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:18 PM

A woman was shot dead over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A woman was shot dead over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Naseem Bibi of Chak No.225-RB Ahmad Nagar had a marriage dispute with her nephews Faisal and Sikandar.

The accused opened fire and injured the woman seriously. She was rushed to hospital but she expired in the way.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities while further investigation for arrest of the accused was under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

