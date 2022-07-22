Woman killed over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A woman was shot dead over an old enmity in the jurisdiction Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that rivals attacked at the house of Tajammul in chak186 Dogranwala and injured his wife Munazza, 38, seriously.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 shifted the victim to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.