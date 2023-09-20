Woman killed over old enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

A young woman was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A young woman was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Kashif had an old rivalry with Ehsan of the same locality over some dispute.

Over this issue, Ehsan along with his accomplices entered into the house of Kashif and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Zoya, wife of Kashif, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder, he added.