Open Menu

Woman Killed Over Old Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Woman killed over old enmity

A young woman was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A young woman was shot dead over an old enmity in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Kashif had an old rivalry with Ehsan of the same locality over some dispute.

Over this issue, Ehsan along with his accomplices entered into the house of Kashif and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Zoya, wife of Kashif, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Police Police Station Died Wife Young Same Jaranwala Women From

Recent Stories

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

7 seconds ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

9 seconds ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

7 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

7 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

7 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

7 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

24 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

5 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

14 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

24 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulte ..

IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulters

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan