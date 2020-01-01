UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed Over Old Enmity In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:22 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A married woman was shot dead by her relative over an old enmity, in Shafi Da Bhatta locality here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sumaira Bibi was allegedly shot dead by her relative Shabir Hussain.

The accused fled the scene.

Police registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, eight accused killed an old man, Haq Nawaz, over a land dispute in village Bajra Garhi-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil here. The police registered a case.

