Woman killed over property dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead over property dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Monday that Naseem Bibi had an old property dispute with one Ejaz in Khuddian Warraichan.

On the day of incident,accused Ejaz along with his accomplices opened fire and killed Naseem Bibi on the spot.

After registering case, police launched investigation.