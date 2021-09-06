UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over Property Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

Woman killed over property dispute

A woman was shot dead over property dispute in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead over property dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Monday that Naseem Bibi had an old property dispute with one Ejaz in Khuddian Warraichan.

On the day of incident,accused Ejaz along with his accomplices opened fire and killed Naseem Bibi on the spot.

After registering case, police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

12 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

5 minutes ago
 Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls on All Afghans to ..

Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls on All Afghans to Rebel Against Taliban

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional B ..

Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional Bloc to Emerge to Ensure Stabil ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.