Woman Killed Over Refusing Marriage Proposal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:52 PM

Woman killed over refusing marriage proposal

A young woman was killed over refusing marriage proposal in the jurisdiction of Satellite police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A young woman was killed over refusing marriage proposal in the jurisdiction of Satellite police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Irfan, resident of Salam village wanted to marry with his cousin Naila (26), resident of Aziz Colony but her family refused the proposal.In a fir of rage,Irfan shot her dead.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

