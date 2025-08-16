Woman killed over resistance during assault in Layyah

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A woman was shot dead in Mohalla Faizabad Layyah after allegedly resisting during sexual assault in limits of city police station on Saturday.

According to FIR,the suspect was identified as Mazhar Abbas,opened fire on Ramsha Gul the mother of three kids when she refused and put resistance to comply with his illicit demands.

The accused fled the scene with his weapon.Police have launched a search operation and registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s brother.