UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over Resistance During Dacoity Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Woman killed over resistance during dacoity bid

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Armed robbers opened fire and killed a woman over resistance during dacoity bid into a house in the limits of city police station Fazilpur.

Armed robbers entered into a house and tried to snatch jewellery from women on gunpoint.

A 24-year-old Aqsa resident of Muzaffarabad put resistance before the dacoits on which they opened fire and killed her.

Upon receiving the information, a heavy police contingent reached on the spot and initiated legal action.

DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohyuddin said that immediate notice of the incident has been taken and orders issued to police team for arresting the accused within 24 hours.

The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

