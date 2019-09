Woman killed over suspicion in Faisalabad

A man has shot dead his sister over character suspicion in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 )

A police spokesman said Ehtisham Arshad of Chak No.205-RB Mohal Wala shot dead Rahila Bibi and fled.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.