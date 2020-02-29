UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed Over Suspicion Of Loose Morals In Hafizabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:26 PM

A young woman was shot dead by her uncle in Mooan Bhattian village on suspicion of loose morals

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A young woman was shot dead by her uncle in Mooan Bhattian village on suspicion of loose morals.

According to police source, Sana Bibi was living with her parents after developing differences with her husband Bashir Ahmad.

Her uncle Ahmad suspected that the young woman had developed illicit relations with a man of the same village.

On the day of the incident, he got angry after an exchange of harsh words with her and shot her dead. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police have shifted the body to a morgue for legal formalities and registered a case against the killer.

