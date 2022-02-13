UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed Over Trivial Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Woman killed over trivial issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :A woman was murdered over children's fight, in the jurisdiction of Johrabad police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place in Jamali Balochan village where Khalid Mehmood killed his sister-in-law Kanwal Riaz with a blow of sharp edged weapon after an altercation over children's fight.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started Investigation.

