UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Killed, Seven Injured In Road Accident In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Woman killed, seven injured in road accident in Khanewal

A woman was killed and seven other persons were injured in a collision between a van and a car, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and seven other persons were injured in a collision between a van and a car, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a van was on the way to Khanewal from Kabirwala when a speeding car collided with it near 5-Kasi Mor, Kabirwala.

Resultantly, a woman was killed on-the-spot while seven persons sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Car Van Khanewal Kabirwala Women From

Recent Stories

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

31 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

31 minutes ago

DLD to organise 16th edition of IPS 2020 in March

46 minutes ago

UAE, KSA and Bahrain top list of participants in A ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.