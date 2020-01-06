Woman killed, seven injured in road accident in Khanewal

A woman was killed and seven other persons were injured in a collision between a van and a car, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and seven other persons were injured in a collision between a van and a car, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a van was on the way to Khanewal from Kabirwala when a speeding car collided with it near 5-Kasi Mor, Kabirwala.

Resultantly, a woman was killed on-the-spot while seven persons sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to Civil Hospital.