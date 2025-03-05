Open Menu

Woman Killed, Six Injured In A Road Accident In Wah Cantt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) At least a woman killed and six injured in a road accident near GT road in Wah Cantt on Wednesday.

According to sources, the family's car collided with a truck due to high speed, resulting in the death of a woman and injuring six others.

The victims were returning home to Wah Cantt from Peshawar Airport after performing Umrah.

Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police ambulances rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro.

Tariq Shah's wife succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The injured include Jahangir Shah, Tariq Shah, Samia Bibi, Abdullah Shah, and Bagh Hussain Shah's wife, all from Wah Cantt.

