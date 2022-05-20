UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Six Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A woman was killed while six others including children suffered injuries when a speeding car rammed into a truck from the rear side near Sahianwala interchange near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a car carrying seven people including children was on its way to Lahore from Dera Ismael Khan when it collided with a truck while overtaking it near GMSA factory, Sahianwala interchange.

A woman, later identified as Nawab Bibi ,wife of Muhammad Gulzar (55), died on the spot whereas Hania d/o Abdul Hameed (11), M. Hussain s/o Ahsan (12), Fatima d/o Ahsan (11), Ahsan s/o Gulzar (40), Sehrish w/o Ahsan (35) and Muhammad Ali s/o Ahsan (7) suffered injuries. Three of them were shifted to Allied Hospital while others were provided first aid by the Rescue 1122 team.

