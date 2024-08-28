Woman Killed, Six Injured In Rain Related Incidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman was killed while six others sustained multiple injuries
in roof collapse incidents related to rains during the last 24 hours.
According to Rescue-1122, in a roof collapse incident that occurred
in Mahmud Kot Town where Sonia (34) w/o Muhammad Shafiq died
after being buried under the debris.
In another incident that took place at Street No.
6 Karimabad where
roof of a house caved in, leaving injured to as Sajida (20) and Sakeena
Mai (60). Both the victims were rushed to the DHQ hospital.
In the third incident that occurred at Nullah Khuda Dad where the roof
of a house collapsed, causing injuries to Bilal (6), three-year-old daughter
of Hamni Parvez, Jawaria (21) w/o, Aziz Bibi (50) w/o Muhammad Abdullah.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'6 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor6 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa6 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan6 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted7 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation7 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition7 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister7 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts7 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts7 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)7 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik7 hours ago