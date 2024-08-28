Open Menu

Woman Killed, Six Injured In Rain Related Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Woman killed, six injured in rain related incidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman was killed while six others sustained multiple injuries

in roof collapse incidents related to rains during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue-1122, in a roof collapse incident that occurred

in Mahmud Kot Town where Sonia (34) w/o Muhammad Shafiq died

after being buried under the debris.

In another incident that took place at Street No.

6 Karimabad where

roof of a house caved in, leaving injured to as Sajida (20) and Sakeena

Mai (60). Both the victims were rushed to the DHQ hospital.

In the third incident that occurred at Nullah Khuda Dad where the roof

of a house collapsed, causing injuries to Bilal (6), three-year-old daughter

of Hamni Parvez, Jawaria (21) w/o, Aziz Bibi (50) w/o Muhammad Abdullah.

The injured were shifted to RHC Hospital Gujrat Town.

Related Topics

Injured Gujrat Women Rains

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

7 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

7 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

7 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan