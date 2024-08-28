Woman killed, six injured in rain related incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman was killed while six others sustained multiple injuries

in roof collapse incidents related to rains during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue-1122, in a roof collapse incident that occurred

in Mahmud Kot Town where Sonia (34) w/o Muhammad Shafiq died

after being buried under the debris.

In another incident that took place at Street No.

6 Karimabad where

roof of a house caved in, leaving injured to as Sajida (20) and Sakeena

Mai (60). Both the victims were rushed to the DHQ hospital.

In the third incident that occurred at Nullah Khuda Dad where the roof

of a house collapsed, causing injuries to Bilal (6), three-year-old daughter

of Hamni Parvez, Jawaria (21) w/o, Aziz Bibi (50) w/o Muhammad Abdullah.

The injured were shifted to RHC Hospital Gujrat Town.