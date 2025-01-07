Woman Killed, Six Injured In Separate Road Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 11:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed, while six others including two minors sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents here in different parts of the district.
Rescue-1122 said here on Tuesday, that the first accident took place on Alipur Road when a motorbike carrying a family collided with a bus.Consequently, Zohra Mai (45) wife of Mulazim Hussain, Nasim (40), Musawara (4) and Ali Hamza (7) sustained injuries and were shifted to the Rural Health Centre, Sher Sultan where Zohra Mai succumbed to her head injuries.
All the victims were residents of Sultan, Tehsil Jitoi.
In another accident,a motorcycle while trying to overtake collided with a trolley on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road, leaving three individuals injured.They were identified as Talha, 19, son of Zahid, Shahla, 21, daughter of Zahid, and Iffat Bibi, 45, wife of Zahid. They were shifted to Indus hospital.
Police concerned launched investigations.
Recent Stories
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rains, snowfall in Hazara Division bring relief from seasonal diseases2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in separate road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Record-breaking chill grips Pakistan: PMD Chief Meteorologist52 minutes ago
-
Nurses urged to equip themselves with latest health techniques1 hour ago
-
Two killed, several hurt as bus overturns near Mianwali1 hour ago
-
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Mourns Tragic Loss of Lives in IIOJK10 hours ago
-
7 persons died of asphyxiation in occupied Kashmir valley11 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to eight in Adda Gajiani traffic accident11 hours ago
-
Standing Committee on Interior Recommends Passage of Key Bills; Expresses Displeasure Over CDA and F ..11 hours ago
-
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs R ..12 hours ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Authority12 hours ago
-
Nurses urged to stay updated with latest health techniques: DG Nursing12 hours ago