Woman killed, six injured in separate road accidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) A woman was killed, while six others including two minors sustained critical injuries in two separate road accidents here in different parts of the district.

Rescue-1122 said here on Tuesday, that the first accident took place on Alipur Road when a motorbike carrying a family collided with a bus.Consequently, Zohra Mai (45) wife of Mulazim Hussain, Nasim (40), Musawara (4) and Ali Hamza (7) sustained injuries and were shifted to the Rural Health Centre, Sher Sultan where Zohra Mai succumbed to her head injuries.

All the victims were residents of Sultan, Tehsil Jitoi.

In another accident,a motorcycle while trying to overtake collided with a trolley on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road, leaving three individuals injured.They were identified as Talha, 19, son of Zahid, Shahla, 21, daughter of Zahid, and Iffat Bibi, 45, wife of Zahid. They were shifted to Indus hospital.

Police concerned launched investigations.