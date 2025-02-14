Open Menu

Woman Killed, Six Injured In Swat Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A woman lost her life, and 10 others were injured in a collision between two cars in the Matta Durshkhela area of Swat district.

According to rescue sources on Friday, the accident occurred late at night, adding that six injured including women, were transported to Matta Hospital for medical treatment.

Local sources said over speeding caused the accident.

APP/vak

