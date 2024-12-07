Woman Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A sexagenarian woman was killed while her son sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Darbar Sufi Barkat Ali on Sammundri Road.
As a result, 60-year-old Kausar Bibi of Bara Mannanwala received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted her son Waqas (40) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing him with the first aid.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
