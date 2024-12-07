Woman killed, son injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A sexagenarian woman was killed while her son sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Darbar Sufi Barkat Ali on Sammundri Road.

As a result, 60-year-old Kausar Bibi of Bara Mannanwala received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted her son Waqas (40) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing him with the first aid.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.