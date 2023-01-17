Woman Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 06:06 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was killed and her son was injured in a road accident near Makuana bypass, here on Tuesday.
Police said that 33-year-old Zargam, along with his mother Anees Bibi, 66, resident of Chak No 229-RB, was going on a motorcycle near Makuana bypass when their two-wheeler skidded off the road.
In the meantime, a trailer coming from the rear side ran over them.
As a result, the woman was killed on the spot while Zargam sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to hospital by a rescue team.
The body was handed over to patrol police Makuana post. The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene.