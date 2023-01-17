Woman killed, son injured in road accident in Faisalabad

A woman was killed and her son was injured in a road accident near Makuana bypass, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was killed and her son was injured in a road accident near Makuana bypass, here on Tuesday.

Police said that 33-year-old Zargam, along with his mother Anees Bibi, 66, resident of Chak No 229-RB, was going on a motorcycle near Makuana bypass when their two-wheeler skidded off the road.

In the meantime, a trailer coming from the rear side ran over them.

As a result, the woman was killed on the spot while Zargam sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to hospital by a rescue team.

The body was handed over to patrol police Makuana post. The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene.