UrduPoint.com

Woman Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Woman killed, son injured in road accident in Faisalabad

A woman was killed and her son was injured in a road accident near Makuana bypass, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman was killed and her son was injured in a road accident near Makuana bypass, here on Tuesday.

Police said that 33-year-old Zargam, along with his mother Anees Bibi, 66, resident of Chak No 229-RB, was going on a motorcycle near Makuana bypass when their two-wheeler skidded off the road.

In the meantime, a trailer coming from the rear side ran over them.

As a result, the woman was killed on the spot while Zargam sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to hospital by a rescue team.

The body was handed over to patrol police Makuana post. The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Road Accident Women Post From

Recent Stories

Court returns another fake accounts reference

Court returns another fake accounts reference

13 minutes ago
 Three notorious drug peddlers held with imported w ..

Three notorious drug peddlers held with imported wine

8 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate road mishaps in Swabi

Two injured in separate road mishaps in Swabi

8 minutes ago
 Under-training police officers visit Civil Secreta ..

Under-training police officers visit Civil Secretariat

8 minutes ago
 Pearson, British Council host Outstanding Pearson ..

Pearson, British Council host Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony

8 minutes ago
 Identity of the king party PMLQ which ruled the co ..

Identity of the king party PMLQ which ruled the country for 5 years,under the le ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.