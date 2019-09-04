UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:13 PM

Woman killed, son injured in road accident in Multan

A woman was killed while her son suffered severe injuries in a road accident here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A woman was killed while her son suffered severe injuries in a road accident here Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place at Chowk Kumharanwala where a rashly driven mini truck collided with two cars and a motorcycle. As a result, Ghulam Sakeena w/o Allah Wasaya and her son Muhammad Javed sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital where Sakeena succumbed to her injuries.

