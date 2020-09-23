UrduPoint.com
Woman Killed, Son Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Woman killed, son injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was killed while her son sustained injuries in a motorcycle and trailer collision near Jungle Maryala on Wednesday.

According to details, a 16 years old youth namely Zain alongwith her mother residents of 170/10-R Mahar Shah were going to meet relatives at 102 /10-R.

Meanwhile, a speeding trailer hit them.

As a result, mother of four kids died on the spot while her son remained safe miraculously.

Local people staged protest against Pervaiz Wala patrolling police picket over rising of road accidents due to over speeding and lost of many precious lives.

APP /qbs-sak1520 hrs

